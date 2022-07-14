This is a map of the 12 community college campuses operated by the state of Connecticut. Credit: Screengrab / Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

The deadline to apply for a program offering debt-free tuition to community college students is Friday, July 15.

The program is open to any high school graduate or GED recipient and will help pay for up to six credits at any of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges. The funding covers the gap between federal and state grants as well as community college tuition and mandatory fees. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

About 25% of community college students will qualify for the program. Full-time tuition at community colleges is around $4,700.

To qualify, eligible students must enroll in classes at any of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges before the deadline.

In order to apply, visit the CT PACT website and start by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form which is used to determine whether you qualify.

Graduates of Connecticut’s community college programs can “transfer seamlessly” to four-year universities and Charter Oak State College, which could save tens of thousands of dollars toward a bachelor’s degree.