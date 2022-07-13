File photos of Gov. Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski

The final gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski has been scheduled for Nov. 1 at the Mohegan Sun Casino, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities announced Tuesday.

In a joint announcement with News 8, a Nexstar Media Inc. television station, CCM representatives said the debate will happen during its statewide municipal convention – previously scheduled for Oct. 25 – on Nov. 1 and 2.

First, News 8 will host a debate at 8 p.m. July 26 featuring Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate – Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj. The debate will be televised live from the News 8 Studio on WCTX and WTNH.com.