HARTFORD, CT – Lauren DiMassa, wife of former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to helping her husband conspire to steal COVID relief funds from the city of West Haven, federal prosecutors announced.

DiMassa, who is 38 and formerly Lauren Knox, admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to her acceptance of more than $147,000 in payments from the city for services she did not render, according to a press release.

Lauren DiMassa is free on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

Her husband, Michael DiMassa, has pleaded not guilty to charges he embezzled more than $630,000 from the city where he worked as an administrative assistant. DiMassa resigned from his municipal job as well as his elected position as a Democrat in the state legislature after his arrest last October.

Jury selection in Michael DiMassa’s trial is currently scheduled for September 15.

