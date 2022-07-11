Storyline has retired Dr. David Bingham on a guest in the Day of New London’s latest podcast to talk about the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe. v. Wade. Bingham, who opened the region’s first clinic providing contraceptives and abortions, takes us back to the days when women desperate to terminate their pregnancies maimed or killed themselves with coat hangers, knitting needles, and chemicals. He spoke about hospital “septic tank wards” for women suffering from the effects of botched abortions.
