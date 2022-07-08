This post was originally published on this site

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in every state using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index (ZVHI) for all homes as of May 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Alabama: Mountain Brook

– Typical home value: $917,875

– 1-year price change: +16.9%

– 5-year price change: +43.4%

– Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

Alaska: Womens Bay

– Typical home value: $460,304

– 1-year price change: +8.2%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Arizona: Paradise Valley

– Typical home value: $3,167,322

– 1-year price change: +29.9%

– 5-year price change: +82.3%

– Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

Arkansas: Goshen

– Typical home value: $610,484

– 1-year price change: +21.3%

– 5-year price change: +60.5%

– Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

California: Atherton

– Typical home value: $8,165,725

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +28.1%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

Colorado: Cherry Hills Village

– Typical home value: $2,867,271

– 1-year price change: +26.1%

– 5-year price change: +47.1%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Connecticut: Darien

– Typical home value: $1,765,788

– 1-year price change: +17.0%

– 5-year price change: +22.5%

– Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Delaware: Henlopen Acres

– Typical home value: $3,168,261

– 1-year price change: +27.6%

– 5-year price change: +60.0%

– Metro area: Salisbury

Florida: Jupiter Island

– Typical home value: $8,076,780

– 1-year price change: +39.8%

– 5-year price change: +68.3%

– Metro area: Port St. Lucie

Georgia: Sea Island

– Typical home value: $3,992,250

– 1-year price change: +38.0%

– 5-year price change: +65.0%

– Metro area: Brunswick

Hawaii: Hanalei

– Typical home value: $3,103,946

– 1-year price change: +35.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.3%

– Metro area: Kapaa

Idaho: Ketchum

– Typical home value: $1,192,056

– 1-year price change: +18.5%

– 5-year price change: +82.4%

– Metro area: Hailey

Illinois: Kenilworth

– Typical home value: $1,568,391

– 1-year price change: +10.8%

– 5-year price change: +14.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Indiana: Dune Acres

– Typical home value: $865,245

– 1-year price change: +5.8%

– 5-year price change: +22.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Iowa: West Okoboji

– Typical home value: $546,841

– 1-year price change: +12.9%

– 5-year price change: +35.0%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake

Kansas: Mission Hills

– Typical home value: $1,337,823

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +31.1%

– Metro area: Kansas City

Kentucky: Prospect

– Typical home value: $574,151

– 1-year price change: +15.0%

– 5-year price change: +34.5%

– Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisiana: Eden Isle

– Typical home value: $373,089

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +37.8%

– Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Maine: Kennebunkport

– Typical home value: $990,312

– 1-year price change: +28.6%

– 5-year price change: +72.6%

– Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Maryland: Gibson Island

– Typical home value: $2,255,998

– 1-year price change: +11.7%

– 5-year price change: +25.8%

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Massachusetts: Weston

– Typical home value: $2,059,266

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +31.9%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Michigan: Lake Angelus

– Typical home value: $1,562,755

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +28.0%

– Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Minnesota: Minnetonka Beach

– Typical home value: $1,777,410

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +38.6%

– Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Mississippi: Greenville

– Typical home value: $465,363

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +67.7%

– Metro area: Greenville

Missouri: Huntleigh

– Typical home value: $2,109,172

– 1-year price change: +18.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.8%

– Metro area: St. Louis

Montana: Garrison

– Typical home value: $1,101,748

– 1-year price change: +18.7%

– 5-year price change: +86.6%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Nebraska: Walton

– Typical home value: $631,678

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +37.9%

– Metro area: Lincoln

Nevada: Glenbrook

– Typical home value: $3,477,243

– 1-year price change: +42.1%

– 5-year price change: +87.9%

– Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

New Hampshire: New Castle

– Typical home value: $1,965,394

– 1-year price change: +20.0%

– 5-year price change: +62.7%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

New Jersey: Deal

– Typical home value: $3,012,363

– 1-year price change: +28.8%

– 5-year price change: +79.9%

– Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New Mexico: Lamy

– Typical home value: $807,573

– 1-year price change: +27.2%

– 5-year price change: +62.5%

– Metro area: Santa Fe

New York: Sagaponack

– Typical home value: $6,338,656

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +44.5%

– Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

North Carolina: Biltmore Forest

– Typical home value: $1,513,379

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +54.4%

– Metro area: Asheville

North Dakota: Baldwin

– Typical home value: $555,594

– 1-year price change: +11.7%

– 5-year price change: +42.8%

– Metro area: Bismarck

Ohio: Hunting Valley

– Typical home value: $1,454,420

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +31.9%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

Oklahoma: Nichols Hills

– Typical home value: $884,771

– 1-year price change: +15.0%

– 5-year price change: +31.3%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

Oregon: Raleigh Hills

– Typical home value: $1,094,105

– 1-year price change: +23.5%

– 5-year price change: +47.8%

– Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Pennsylvania: Edgeworth

– Typical home value: $878,258

– 1-year price change: +13.0%

– 5-year price change: +40.9%

– Metro area: Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,601,438

– 1-year price change: +23.1%

– 5-year price change: +47.4%

South Carolina: Sullivans Island

– Typical home value: $3,289,890

– 1-year price change: +38.7%

– 5-year price change: +88.5%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

South Dakota: Colonial Pine Hills

– Typical home value: $552,177

– 1-year price change: +28.4%

– 5-year price change: +69.2%

– Metro area: Rapid City

Tennessee: Brentwood

– Typical home value: $1,217,287

– 1-year price change: +38.0%

– 5-year price change: +89.5%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

Texas: Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,720,645

– 1-year price change: +34.8%

– 5-year price change: +103.8%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

Utah: Park City

– Typical home value: $1,720,995

– 1-year price change: +51.9%

– 5-year price change: +103.3%

– Metro area: Summit Park

Vermont: Charlotte

– Typical home value: $796,850

– 1-year price change: +22.4%

– 5-year price change: +52.2%

– Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Virginia: Great Falls

– Typical home value: $1,513,693

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +33.3%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Washington: Hunts Point

– Typical home value: $8,030,966

– 1-year price change: +28.3%

– 5-year price change: +74.9%

– Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

West Virginia: Shepherdstown

– Typical home value: $437,989

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +59.1%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Wisconsin: Oconomowoc Lake

– Typical home value: $1,477,743

– 1-year price change: +14.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.7%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

Wyoming: Teton Village

– Typical home value: $2,116,376

– 1-year price change: +12.1%

– 5-year price change: +53.1%

– Metro area: Jackson

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.