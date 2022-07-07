Attorney General William Tong urged consumers to be wary of potentially deceptive door hangers asking residents to provide water samples for testing. These door hangers are not affiliated with any government public health authority or any official water quality warning or advisory.

The Office of the Attorney General has received complaints regarding plastic bags left on consumers’ front door knobs (known as “door hangers”) at homes in Colchester, Farmington and Hartford.

The door hangers contain a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water” and a telephone number, together with a plastic vial. The card requests consumers to complete a survey and fill the vial with a sample of their home’s tap water for testing.

“Door hanger solicitations may be lawful, but it’s never okay to deceive or confuse consumers. These door hangers are not affiliated with any government agency, and there is absolutely no requirement to provide a water sample. If you have been misled or harmed by these hangers, I want to know,” said Tong in a statement.

