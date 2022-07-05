The state Revenue Services Department will stream on Thursday live webinars designed to answer questions from Connecticut taxpayers on applying for a new one-time child tax rebate which provides eligible households $250 per child for up to three children.

Beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., DRS staff will host two 30-minute webinars on Microsoft Teams to answer taxpayer questions on the new rebate. A 10 a.m. presentation in English will be followed by an 11 a.m. event in Spanish.

Households have until the end of July to apply for the rebate through the department’s website.

As of Tuesday, 144,619 households reporting 228,949 dependents had applied for the rebate since the state began accepting applications on June 1, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. That’s nearly half the 350,000 Connecticut households expected to be eligible for the rebate.

Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Guilford Democrat who co-chairs the legislature’s tax-writing committee, said the sign-up numbers showed a strong rate of return for a grassroots effort to raise awareness of the new tax program.

“The fact that in just the first month, nearly half of the parents applied shows the crazy interest in this,” Scanlon, a proponent of the tax rebate, said Tuesday. “We had said that if we got two-thirds throughout the program that would be an incredibly high rate of return and I think we’re going to get passed that over the course of the next few weeks.”

To qualify, residents must have claimed at least one minor dependent child on their 2021 tax returns and meet certain income thresholds. Single filers will receive the full benefits if they made $100,000 or less. Married joint filers can qualify at $200,000 or less and head of household filers qualify at $169,000 or less. Residents who exceed those thresholds may still be eligible for a reduced rebate depending on their income.