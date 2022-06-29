Wadsworth Museum in Hartford (with permission)

For the second year in a row Connecticut will be using $15 million in federal COVID funds to offer children free admission to more than 130 museums.

Starting July 1 and running through Sept. 5, children under the age of 18, plus one adult, will receive free admission to historic house museums, historic sites, historical societies, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, special-interest museums, natural history museums, university museums, gardens and zoos.

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer enrichment program for Connecticut kids and families at a time when affordability is top of mind for so many households,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

While any museum in Connecticut can choose to participate in the program by offering free admission, eligible properties had an opportunity to apply for grant funding. More than 120 grants were awarded, calculated based on the applicant’s average revenue from children’s admissions over the same period for multiple years, plus a base award tied to operating budget. The minimum grant award is $1,000.

“Museums and other arts and cultural institutions play an important role in our local communities and economies, plus they are rich canvases for socio-emotional development in young people,” Liz Shapiro, director of arts, preservation, and museums at the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “This is the only program of its kind in the United States. We applaud all participating museums and encourage everyone to take advantage.”

For a list of participating locations please visit CTSummerMuseums.com