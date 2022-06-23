After a 7-2 vote by the Region 18 Board of Education in favor of arming school security, we speak with Ian Neviaser, Superintendent of Schools for Lyme and Old Lyme, to find out how they got here and what it all means.
Connecticut News from your locally owned & operated news source at the state Capitol since 2005.
After a 7-2 vote by the Region 18 Board of Education in favor of arming school security, we speak with Ian Neviaser, Superintendent of Schools for Lyme and Old Lyme, to find out how they got here and what it all means.