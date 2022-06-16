JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Connecticut are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Connecticut in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Connecticut

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Connecticut to Idaho in 2019: 247

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Connecticut in 2019: 0

— #47 most common destination from Idaho

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#39. Nebraska

– Moved from Connecticut to Nebraska in 2019: 261

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Connecticut in 2019: 189

— #39 most common destination from Nebraska

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

– Moved from Connecticut to Kentucky in 2019: 310

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Connecticut in 2019: 135

— #43 most common destination from Kentucky

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#37. Montana

– Moved from Connecticut to Montana in 2019: 346

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Connecticut in 2019: 0

— #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#36. Oregon

– Moved from Connecticut to Oregon in 2019: 377

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Connecticut in 2019: 523

— #32 most common destination from Oregon

You may also like: Women get some privacy: A major civil rights moment in Connecticut

Canva

#35. Minnesota

– Moved from Connecticut to Minnesota in 2019: 386

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Connecticut in 2019: 676

— #31 most common destination from Minnesota

Canva

#34. Hawaii

– Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912

— #19 most common destination from Hawaii

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#33. Delaware

– Moved from Connecticut to Delaware in 2019: 415

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Connecticut in 2019: 45

— #25 most common destination from Delaware

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Oklahoma

– Moved from Connecticut to Oklahoma in 2019: 430

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Connecticut in 2019: 199

— #40 most common destination from Oklahoma

Pixabay

#31. New Mexico

– Moved from Connecticut to New Mexico in 2019: 598

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Connecticut in 2019: 0

— #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Connecticut

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Nevada

– Moved from Connecticut to Nevada in 2019: 694

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Connecticut in 2019: 174

— #40 most common destination from Nevada

M Floyd // Flickr

#29. Alabama

– Moved from Connecticut to Alabama in 2019: 705

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Connecticut in 2019: 248

— #39 most common destination from Alabama

Imilious // Wikicommons

#28. Tennessee

– Moved from Connecticut to Tennessee in 2019: 740

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Connecticut in 2019: 921

— #32 most common destination from Tennessee

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#27. Vermont

– Moved from Connecticut to Vermont in 2019: 798

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Vermont to Connecticut in 2019: 103

— #27 most common destination from Vermont

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wisconsin

– Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232

— #40 most common destination from Wisconsin

You may also like: More 100-year storms: How climate change has affected Connecticut

DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Arizona

– Moved from Connecticut to Arizona in 2019: 895

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Connecticut in 2019: 441

— #44 most common destination from Arizona

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#24. Colorado

– Moved from Connecticut to Colorado in 2019: 942

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Connecticut in 2019: 1,165

— #39 most common destination from Colorado

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

– Moved from Connecticut to Missouri in 2019: 997

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Connecticut in 2019: 212

— #45 most common destination from Missouri

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,298

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut in 2019: 313

— #17 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Michigan

– Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091

— #26 most common destination from Michigan

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Connecticut

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. New Hampshire

– Moved from Connecticut to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,701

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Connecticut in 2019: 741

— #12 most common destination from New Hampshire

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389

— #32 most common destination from Illinois

Famartin // Wikicommons

#18. Maryland

– Moved from Connecticut to Maryland in 2019: 1,885

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Connecticut in 2019: 1,720

— #22 most common destination from Maryland

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Texas

– Moved from Connecticut to Texas in 2019: 2,085

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Connecticut in 2019: 2,141

— #39 most common destination from Texas

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Indiana

– Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Connecticut in 2019: 309

— #40 most common destination from Indiana

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Connecticut

spablab // Flickr

#15. Rhode Island

– Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788

— #2 most common destination from Rhode Island

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Utah

– Moved from Connecticut to Utah in 2019: 2,830

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Connecticut in 2019: 120

— #45 most common destination from Utah

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

– Moved from Connecticut to Virginia in 2019: 2,838

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,764

— #31 most common destination from Virginia

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#12. South Carolina

– Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910

— #26 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#11. Georgia

– Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266

— #32 most common destination from Georgia

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut

Canva

#10. Ohio

– Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369

— #27 most common destination from Ohio

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. Maine

– Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743

— #15 most common destination from Maine

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

– Moved from Connecticut to Washington in 2019: 3,098

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Connecticut in 2019: 191

— #47 most common destination from Washington

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#7. New Jersey

– Moved from Connecticut to New Jersey in 2019: 3,484

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in 2019: 5,297

— #13 most common destination from New Jersey

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

– Moved from Connecticut to California in 2019: 4,067

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Connecticut in 2019: 4,049

— #35 most common destination from California

You may also like: Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#5. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853

— 4.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711

— #20 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. North Carolina

– Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840

— 5.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640

— #24 most common destination from North Carolina

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Massachusetts

– Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690

— 11.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020

— #5 most common destination from Massachusetts

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

– Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227

— 12.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501

— #20 most common destination from Florida

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. New York

– Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040

— 14.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606

— #5 most common destination from New York

You may also like: Best high schools in Connecticut