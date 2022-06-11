This post was originally published on this site

WRITTEN BY: Judy Campbell

March 11, 2022, marked the second anniversary of the World Health Organization’s official declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a WHO survey of 130 countries, COVID-19’s devastating impacts included the disruption of mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data further shows that more than one in every five American adults experienced mental illness in 2020.

Sidecar Health looked at how the prevalence of mental health disorders breaks down by age, citing SAMHSA data aggregating Q1 and Q4 survey data on mental health in 2020 and survey data specifically focused on the pandemic’s impacts on mental health.

Mental illnesses include different conditions with varying degrees of severity and can be broken down into two broad categories: any mental illness (AMI), encompassing all recognized mental illnesses; and serious mental illness, a more severe subset of AMI that interferes with or limits activities of daily living.

Stigma, prejudice, and discrimination against those experiencing mental illness have created significant barriers to care. According to data from Mental Health America, fewer than half of those with mental health disorders in 2020 received treatment, often due to fear of judgment by family, friends, or co-workers. Keep reading to see how the severity of mental illness impacted three age groups among American adults.

Daisy Daisy // Shutterstock

Adults aged 18-25

– People living with mental health disorders: 30.6%

— 29.3% of adults 18-20

— 31.3% of adults 21-25

– Those reporting a significant negative impact on mental health due to the pandemic:

— Among all respondents: 23.2%

— Those with any mental health disorder: 48.5%

— Those with serious mental health disorders: 52.7%

The American Psychological Association’s 2020 Stress in America survey revealed the U.S. is facing a national mental health crisis that requires strategic problem solving.

Gen Z adults (ages 18-23) met additional challenges in 2020, from entering a workforce while the economy was in a freefall due to a lack of in-person contact with co-workers, classmates, and loved ones. This age group is already at high risk for mental illness due to ongoing uncertainties and high levels of stress.

Online surveys conducted in April of 2020 with 195 college students in Texas found the leading stressor during the pandemic was a concern for their health and the health of their loved ones. Beyond issues of mental health, Gen Z adults also reported negative health impacts due to the pandemic, including poor sleeping patterns, poor diets, and weight fluctuation. Josep Suria // Shutterstock

Adults aged 26-49

– People living with mental health disorder: 25.3%

— 27.4% of adults 26-29

— 29.0% of adults 30-34

— 25.2% of adults 35-39

— 22.3% of adults 40-44

— 22.2% of adults 45-49

– Those reporting a significant negative impact on mental health due to the pandemic:

— Among all respondents: 21.4%

— Those with any mental health disorder: 45.5%

— Those with serious mental health disorders: 54.6%

According to a 2019 report from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), there was a 47% increase in major depression diagnoses in millennials pre-pandemic. By October of 2020, the BCBSA reported an increase in certain behaviors including alcohol consumption (34% increase), smoking (20% increase), vaping (17% increase), and non-medicinal drug use (16% increase).

Anxiety in 2022 impacts the daily lives of more than half of millennials, according to a February 2022 study by Ramsey Solutions for The State of Mental Health. Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

Adults aged 50+

– People living with mental health disorder: 14.5%

— 19.2% of adults 50-54

— 17.8% of adults 55-59

— 13.5% of adults 60-64

— 11.8% of adults 65 or older

– Those reporting a significant negative impact on mental health due to the pandemic:

— Among all respondents: 14.2%

— Those with any mental health disorder: 43%

— Those with serious mental health disorders: Data not sufficient

During the first six months of the pandemic, workers 55+ years old were 17% more likely to get laid off than their younger colleagues. This put a burden on financial security during retirement and the loss of benefits necessary during this stage of life.

This story originally appeared on Sidecar Health and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. More COVID-19 Coverage Ousted Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell details her federal discrimination lawsuit Former State Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell is on WNPR discussing her federal lawsuit against the state. Keep reading A COVID-19 testing site on Albany Avenue in Hartford. Connecticut To Get FEMA Funds for COVID Testing Sites Connecticut will receive more than $2 million in federal emergency funding to pay for the operation of COVID-19 testing sites during a six-month period last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday. The roughly $2.15 million will come from FEMA’s public assistance grant program and will be used to reimburse state funds used to… Keep reading COVID Transmission Increases in CT As of Friday afternoon, Connecticut’s test positivity rate was 13.71% and there were 323 residents hospitalized with the virus. On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported that 158 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities qualified for the state’s “red alert” distinction for COVID-19, which is triggered when a community records at least 15 daily cases per… Keep reading CDC map of Connecticut Connecticut At High, Medium Risk of COVID Transmission Connecticut’s COVID-19 test positivity rating was 10.35% on Thursday and all eight Connecticut counties were in the medium yellow or high orange categories on the CDC’s community spread map. Those community maps, created by the CDC in February, are supposed to tell people to take preventative steps such as masking and testing. Hartford, Middlesex and… Keep reading Kenyatta Muzzanni of the Katal Center Advocates Make 11th Hour Pitch For Compassionate Release Hartford, CT — Advocates seeking compassionate release from prison during public health emergencies like COVID rallied at the state Capitol hours before they saw their legislation die without action in either chamber. At the rally on Wednesday, protestors and advocates were demanding action from legislators to pass a bill that addresses COVID in prisons. The… Keep reading Legislating During COVID-19 The legislative session ends in three days now, that’s shorter than the amount of time someone should quarantine under CDC standards if they have COVID-19, so how are lawmakers coping? Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, started experiencing symptoms two weeks ago and tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily the session wasn’t scheduled until last Tuesday, but… Keep reading SEIU District 1199 workers on the picket line Study Shows Union Nursing Homes Had Lower Rates of COVID-19 A recent study published by Health Affairs found that unionized nursing homes had lower resident COVID-19 mortality rates. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home residents have accounted for roughly one of every six COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Nursing homes have also been very dangerous places for workers, with more than… Keep reading Senator Murphy Tests Positive For COVID U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. “FYI after feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning. We’ve done the contact tracing and let people know. It’s a bummer, but I’m sure if I wasn’t fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember… Keep reading Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani speaks to reporters on Dec. 16, 2021. COVID Cases Tick Back Up Most of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders, which were extended to April 15 by the legislature, have now expired just as Connecticut’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 is creeping back up and students at UConn are being asked to mask up again, starting today. According to the Department of Public Health, Connecticut recorded 3,939 positive… Keep reading Rep. Mike D’Agostino, D-Hamden House Green Lights Extension of COVID-19 Laws The House gave final passage Wednesday to a package of four concepts that had been executive orders and are now law. Previously, the concepts were executive orders to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading Attorney General William Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont at CVS in West Hartford Tong Tests Positive For COVID-19 Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms and quarantining at home. Keep reading Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz getting her flu shot a few years ago Lieutenant Gov. Tests Positive For COVID-19, Days After Gov Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during a routine rapid test over the weekend, her chief staff said in a Monday morning statement. Bysiewicz’s results follow Gov. Ned Lamont, who tested positive late last week. “I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Bysiewicz wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the vaccine and booster… Keep reading Gov. Ned Lamont Lamont Tests Positive for COVID-19 Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The results from two rapid tests were positive and he’s awaiting the results of a PCR test, according to this staff. The 68-year-old governor received his second booster exactly a week ago, but has made it through the first two years of the pandemic without contracting the… Keep reading An image of a positive result on an at-home Abbott Test for COVID-19. New Initiative Allows Same Day COVID Testing And Treatment Hundreds of pharmacies and federally qualified community health centers across Connecticut are now offering COVID testing and treatments to patients at the same time and place. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, these test-to-treat sites provide antiviral medication to hundreds of locations across the U.S, who then distribute them to patients… Keep reading YNHH Top Doc Boosts 2nd Boosters If you’re eligible to get a second Covid-19 booster shot, go get it. Especially if you’re over 50 and have an underlying medical condition like diabetes that puts you at ​“high risk” of contracting a severe case of COVID. Read more from the New Haven Independent. Keep reading More Health Care News & Analysis OP-ED | Advice From An Advocate To The Next OHS Director This week the Lamont administration announced that Vicki Veltri will be leaving state service in a few weeks. She will be missed. Director of the Office of Health Strategy is a tough job. Keep reading Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri (CTNewsJunkie file photo) Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Stepping Down Victoria Veltri, the executive director of the Office of Health Strategy, is leaving her post on July 1. Veltri has accepted a position as executive director of Malta House of Care, a private, nonprofit that provides free primary healthcare to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford. Veltri has served as the head of the Office of… Keep reading Hospital workers picket outside Windham Hospital on June 6, 2022 Windham Hospital Staff Says HHC Is Putting Care In Jeopardy Without A Contract Nurses and hospital employees picketed outside Windham Hospital Monday in an effort to pressure Hartford HealthCare to agree to curtail mandatory overtime shifts and provide its employees with better health care benefits through ongoing contract negotiations. More than a dozen workers marched along the sidewalk of Mansfield Avenue in Willimantic as part of an informational… Keep reading Carolina Serna, a care coordinator for Clifford Beers, helps children and families get the clinical care that they need. In her work, she often links families to services to improve their overall well-being. It Takes A Village To Address The Youth Mental Health Crisis Carolina Serna’s job as a care coordinator for the Clifford Beers, a behavioral health care provider based in New Haven, puts her in the middle of today’s mental health crisis for kids, teenagers and their families. When Clifford Beers gets referrals for cases, Serna and other care coordinators become the face of the organization, helping children… Keep reading Amina Carter, a physician assistant, and Jennifer Love, a certified midwife, are preparing to help an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care. Connecticut Abortion Providers Prepare For Influx Of Patients Seeking Safe Haven For Services Certified nurse-midwife Jennifer Love remembers a scene from a training rotation she did many years ago in Cartagena, Colombia, where abortion was illegal at the time. If women came in with complications after a miscarriage or a self-induced abortion, they had to wear a marked shirt and sit in a special area of the obstetric… Keep reading Sen. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford Connecticut Officials Celebrate Children’s Mental Health Legislation Connecticut officials commemorated an investment in children’s mental health Wednesday during a ceremonial bill signing event for legislation designed to shore up a behavioral health system exposed as inadequate during the pandemic. Flanked by legislators from both parties, Gov. Ned Lamont signed off on three bills which collectively dedicate more than $100 million to fund… Keep reading

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.