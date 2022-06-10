A grill and picnic table in the Shenipsit State Forest in Somers. (CTNewsJunkie File Photo)

Think twice before cracking open a “cool frosty” at one of Connecticut’s state parks this weekend. The Energy and Environmental Protection Department instituted an alcohol ban Thursday at seven state recreation areas as a result of unruly behavior.

The agency announced the temporary ban in a press release Thursday. The alcohol prohibition was effective immediately and will remain in effect until September 5.

The seven locations include Beach Pond Boat Launch in Voluntown, Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington, Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston, Paugussett State Forest and George Waldo State Park in Southbury, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, as well as Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Middlefield.

According to the press release, the department opted to ban alcohol at the locations due to an increase in booze-related incidents during recent summers. The “unruly behavior” has led to property damage, trespass, and complaints from the surrounding communities.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner for Environmental Conservation, said. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.”