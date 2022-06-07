Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri (CTNewsJunkie file photo) Credit: Christine Stuart photo

Victoria Veltri, the executive director of the Office of Health Strategy, is leaving her post on July 1.

Veltri has accepted a position as executive director of Malta House of Care, a private, nonprofit that provides free primary healthcare to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford.

Veltri has served as the head of the Office of Health Strategy since it was created in February 2018.

“Vicki is one of the most passionate and most energetic people I have had the pleasure of working with during my tenure as governor, and each time we speak I am always taken by her enthusiasm for her work and her deep commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of Connecticut’s residents, especially when it comes to issues such as cost equity, access, affordability, and closing race and gender gaps in care,” Lamont said. “I am very sad to see her go, but I wish her well in her new opportunities. I am thankful for the work and expertise that she has provided to our state for these many years.”

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly agreed with Lamont.

“I want to thank Vicki for her many years of service to our state. Vicki has always been a dedicated partner in working to improve health care in CT and make care more affordable,” Kelly said in a statement. “She is fair, open-minded, and thorough. She’s a hard worker who I greatly respect and appreciate the opportunity to have worked with to help all CT residents better access quality health care. I wish her all the best for her future.”

Veltri’s departure came as a surprise to those who follow what her office does.



Prior to helping create the office, which is responsible for overseeing healthcare data collection and changes to services offered by medical providers through the certificate of need procedure, Veltri worked for former Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman. She previously worked in the Office of the Health Care Advocate.

“During my sixteen years in state government, I have had the great fortune to serve in several leadership roles, including as the chief health policy advisor under former Lt. Governor Wyman and as the state healthcare advocate, appointed by former Governor Malloy,” Veltri said. “I have many friends in the executive branch and the legislative branch, including leaders of other state agencies with whom I will miss working with regularly and with whom I have always worked in partnership. No agency functions without the deep dedication of our employees, and I will miss them most of all. Our work has always been focused on the people of Connecticut, and I will take that commitment with me.”