The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop route to Las Vegas from Bradley International Airport.

The route will begin in August.

“Frontier is delighted to grow again in Hartford with the addition of nonstop service to Las Vegas,” Will Evans, senior manager sales and distribution, Frontier Airlines, said. “We now offer an array of flight options from Hartford to a variety of outstanding destinations, including Puerto Rico and Cancun, Mexico, creating even more opportunities for area residents to take advantage of our Low Fares Done Right.”

It’s the second nonstop flight added to the Sin City destination in recent months. Breeze Airways announced it was adding direct flights to Las Vegas starting in September.

“While a busy summer is in the forecast, we are ready and prepared to welcome travelers to Bradley International Airport,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said. “We are also particularly thrilled to begin the season with a strengthened partnership with Frontier Airlines and news of their new nonstop service to Las Vegas.”

Bradley is expected to see around 10,000 passengers this summer season. CAA anticipates passenger volumes to mirror and possibly exceed those of 2019.