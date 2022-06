Connecticut Against Gun Violence rally at a church in New Haven Credit: Olivia Charis photo / New Haven Independent

In the wake of mass shootings in New York and Texas, 100 people ​“wore orange” in a downtown church Thursday evening to to demand action on gun control. The ​“Wear Orange 2022” rally, hosted by Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV), took place at United Church on the Green in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Read more from the New Haven Independent.