The state of Connecticut is now accepting applications for the 2022 child tax rebate.

The program, which is part of the budget, will provide taxpayers with a state tax rebate up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax returns may be eligible.

Those interested have until July 31 to apply to the Department of Revenue Services.

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Lamont said. “The application period is now open, and all applications must be submitted by July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child (for up to three children), the following income guidelines must be met: