Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut is launching a $3 million tourism campaign dubbed “Find Your Vibe.”

“Connecticut is an exciting place to be that offers all kinds of experiences and the ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign captures that in a way we haven’t seen, heard, or felt before,” Lamont said. “The campaign and website are high on energy and personality and serve as a fantastic introduction or re-introduction to Connecticut for travelers near and far. All of this is great news for Connecticut businesses and the state’s economy as we head into the summer months.”

The campaign will run from the end of May until Labor Day.

The advertising campaign will appear on inflight video on JetBlue for the entire summer on targeted flights, including all those into New York City, Boston, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as all domestic flights (50 states, Caribbean, and Canada) on American Airlines in August.

It will also appear on large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City. And other transportation locations targeting the Hamptons, NYC Pride, and The Governors Ball.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new summer tourism campaign and CT Visit website, incorporating a new look, feel and energy,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The campaign and website showcase Connecticut’s tourism assets from a vibrant, edgier and inclusive angle, reflecting our various lifestyles and communities, attractions to adrenaline-pumping activities, unique places to stay to culinary experiences, cultural hotspots to LGBTQ+ celebrations, multicultural festivals to gaming, and so much more.”