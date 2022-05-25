Gov. Ned Lamont signs a bill protecting abortion rights in Connecticut Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont signed another 48 bills on Tuesday, including legislation on a wide variety of topics and issues discussed during the 2022 legislative session.

Use the links below to learn more about each new law and to comment on their passage:

As of this date, the governor has signed 124 bills of the 2022 Regular Session.