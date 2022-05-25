Gov. Ned Lamont signed another 48 bills on Tuesday, including legislation on a wide variety of topics and issues discussed during the 2022 legislative session.
Use the links below to learn more about each new law and to comment on their passage:
- SB 277, An Act Establishing A Trash-To-Energy Working Group.
- SB 262, An Act Concerning A Study Of Homemaker-Companion Agency Issues.
- HB 5442, An Act Concerning Unemployment Compensation Experience Rates.
- HB 5428, An Act Concerning Records Relating To The Administration Of The State Building Code And The Promotion Of Careers In Related Fields.
- SB 233, An Act Extending The Deadlines Applicable To The Task Force To Study The Regulation Of Professional Bondsmen, Bail Enforcement Agents And Surety Bail Bond Agents.
- SB 464, An Act Concerning The Failure To File For Certain Grand List Exemptions.
- SB 407, An Act Concerning The Development And Implementation Of A Post-Covid-19 Women’s Return To Work Economic Development Plan.
- HB 5368, An Act Concerning The Governor’s Guards, Certain Military Department Moneys And A Military Funeral Honors Ribbon.
- HB 5419, An Act Concerning The Department Of Mental Health And Addiction Services’ Recommendations Regarding Regional Behavioral Health Action Organizations.
- HB 5148, An Act Concerning Self-Service Storage Facilities And Revisions To Certain Statutes Concerning Consumer Protection.
- HB 5165, An Act Concerning The State Plan Of Conservation And Development.
- HB 5168, An Act Concerning Property Tax Exemptions For Property Used For Charitable Purposes.
- HB 5169, An Act Concerning The Recommendations Of The Intergovernmental Policy And Planning Division Within The Office Of Policy And Management And The Extension Of The Commission On Connecticut’s Development And Future.
- HB 5175, An Act Concerning Police Access To Information Relative To Fire Or Explosion Losses And Requirements Regarding Smoke Detectors In The Fire Safety Code And Affidavits On Transfer Of Residential Property.
- HB 5202, An Act Exempting Existing Nuclear Power Generating Facilities In The State From The Nuclear Power Facility Construction Moratorium.
- HB 5229, An Act Concerning The Legislative Commissioners’ Recommendations For Technical Revisions To Human Services-Related Statutes.
- HB 5235, An Act Concerning The Content Of Reports From The Office Of The Claims Commissioner To The General Assembly.
- SB 1, An Act Concerning Childhood Mental And Physical Health Services In Schools.
- SB 2, An Act Expanding Preschool And Mental And Behavioral Services For Children.
- SB 5, An Act Concerning Online Dating Operators, The Creation Of A Grant Program To Reduce Occurrences Of Online Abuse And The Provision Of Domestic Violence Training And Protections For Victims Of Domestic Violence.
- SB 116, An Act Concerning Notification Of Pesticide Applications Near Lakes And Ponds.
- SB 360, An Act Concerning Various Changes To Utilization Review Companies Licensure Statute.
- HB 5406, An Act Concerning The Compensation Of Legislators And Constitutional Officers.
- HB 5236, An Act Concerning Architects Who Voluntarily And Without Compensation Assist Public Officials In Evaluating The Safety Elements Of Built Environments In The Aftermath Of A Major Disaster Or Emergency.
- HB 5243, An Act Concerning The Identification And Prevention Of And Response To Adult Sexual Misconduct Against Children.
- HB 5248, An Act Concerning Collateral Consequences Of Criminal Convictions On Occupational Licensing.
- HB 5250, An Act Concerning Minor And Technical Changes To The Workers’ Compensation Act.
- SB 359, An Act Concerning The Insurance Department’s Recommendations Regarding The Standard Nonforfeiture Law For Life Insurance.
- HB 5485, An Act Concerning Various Revisions To The Public Health Statutes.
- SB 457, An Act Concerning Clinical Medical Assistants.
- SB 268, An Act Concerning Various Revisions To The Banking Statutes.
- HB 5214, An Act Concerning The Closing Of Accounts At Financial Institutions.
- HB 5264, An Act Concerning The Approval Of Financial Aid Applications Filed With Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated And Establishing An Attendance Policy For Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated’s Board Of Directors.
- HB 5267, An Act Concerning The Department Of Economic And Community Development’s Strategic Planning Regarding The Promotion Of Arts And Culture.
- HB 5274, An Act Concerning The Fee For A Cremation Certificate For Deceased Persons Under The Age Of Eighteen.
- HB 5279, An Act Implementing The Recommendations Of The Office Of Early Childhood.
- HB 5301, An Act Concerning In-State Student Status Of Veterans, A Postsecondary Prison Education Program Office, The Roberta B. Willis Scholarship Program, Food Insecure Students And Child Care Centers On Or Near College Campuses.
- HB 5305, An Act Making Revisions To Statutes Relating To Firearms Permits And Firearms Dealers.
- HB 5329, An Act Concerning Cannabis.
- HB 5330, An Act Concerning Cannabis Advertising And The Department Of Consumer Protection’s Recommendations Regarding Various Revisions To The Consumer Protection Statutes.
- HB 5342, An Act Concerning Membership Of The Low-Income Energy Advisory Board.
- HB 5388, An Act Concerning The Insurance Department’s Recommendations Regarding Value-Added Products Or Services And Prohibited Insurance Practices.
- HB 5389, An Act Concerning A Study To Use Captive Insurance Companies To Reduce Premium Rate Increases For Connecticut Partnership Long-Term Care Insurance Policies And Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing.
- HB 5430, An Act Concerning Opioids.
- HB 5459, An Act Requiring The Online Posting Of Meeting Notices Of State Public Agencies.
- HB 5475, An Act Concerning The Legislative Commissioners’ Recommendations For Minor And Technical Revisions To The Tax And Related Statutes.
- HB 5499, An Act Concerning The Criminal Justice Commission And The Division Of Criminal Justice.
- SB 164, An Act Concerning State Agency Compliance With Probate Court Orders.
As of this date, the governor has signed 124 bills of the 2022 Regular Session.