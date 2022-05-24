Gov. Ned Lamont signed another 24 bills Monday, including one that changes what police have to do to inform a family after the death of a loved one, and one that increases funding for children’s mental health.
Use the links below to learn more about each new law and to comment on their passage:
- HB 5200, An Act Establishing A Task Force To Study Hydrogen Power
- SB 251, An Act Expanding Training Programs For Careers In Health Care
- SB 126, An Act Requiring A Study Of The Accessibility Of The State Capitol Building, Legislative Office Building And Related Facilities
- HB 5001, An Act Concerning Children’s Mental Health
- HB 5044, An Act Implementing The Governor’s Budget Recommendations Regarding The Use Of Opioid Litigation Proceeds
- HB 5045, An Act Reducing Lead Poisoning
- HB 5141, An Act Concerning The Protection Of Certain Fish Species
- HB 5124, An Act Concerning Revisions To Certain Economic And Community Development Related Statutes
- HB 5145, An Act Concerning The Use Of Portable Wastewater Containers
- HB 5228, An Act Concerning The Chairpersons Of The Autism Spectrum Disorder Advisory Council
- HB 5295, An Act Concerning Agriculture Development And Innovation
- HB 5327, An Act Concerning Energy Storage Systems And Electric Distribution System Reliability
- HB 5331, An Act Concerning The Liquor Control Act And Related Statutes
- HB 5313, An Act Concerning Temporary Price Controls On Services Provided By Temporary Nursing Services Agencies
- HB 5500, An Act Concerning The Department Of Public Health’s Recommendations Regarding Various Revisions To The Public Health Statutes
- HB 5170, An Act Concerning The Tethering And Sheltering Of Dogs
- HB 5336, An Act Applying The Provisions Of The Indian Child Welfare Act To Child Custody, Placement, Adoption And Termination Of Parental Rights Proceedings Involving An Indian Child
- HB 5349, An Act Concerning The Timely Reporting By The Police Of A Death
- HB 5373, An Act Establishing Concurrent Jurisdiction With The United States Over Offenses Committed By Minors On Federal Military Installations In This State
- HB 5420, An Act Concerning Mental Health Needs Of And Services For Police Officers, Certain Requirements Regarding Police Training And Certain Reports
- HB 5453, An Act Requiring The Online Posting Of Certain State Contracts
- SB 133, An Act Allowing Police Officers To Wear Religious Head Coverings As Part Of A Police Uniform
- SB 210, An Act Concerning Technical And Other Changes To The Labor Department Statutes
- SB 218, An Act Concerning Brownfield Remediation
Lamont has signed 76 bills during the 2022 legislative session.