The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, shown in January 2020. Credit: Doug Hardy / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont signed another 24 bills Monday, including one that changes what police have to do to inform a family after the death of a loved one, and one that increases funding for children’s mental health.

Use the links below to learn more about each new law and to comment on their passage:

Lamont has signed 76 bills during the 2022 legislative session.