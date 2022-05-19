Sen. Richard Blumenthal accepts the nomination Credit: Thomas Breen photo / New Haven Independent

A poll of Connecticut voters released Thursday on the state’s U.S. Senate race suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal leads three potential Republican challengers by at least 10 points.

The poll, conducted by Emerson College with WTNH and The Hill, surveyed 1,000 voters and concluded the two-term Democrat led his nearest Republican rival, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, 50% to 40% with 10% undecided.

Klarides, a veteran state legislator, spent more than two decades in the House before declining to seek reelection in 2020. She won the state Republican nomination to run against Blumenthal at the party’s convention earlier this month.

Themis Klarides accepts the Republican Party’s endorsement Credit: Christine Stuart photo / CTNewsJunkie

The poll suggested Blumenthal held a stronger advantage against two other Republicans candidates who will challenge Klarides during an August primary election.

The survey concluded Leora Levy, a Republican National Committee representative, trailed Blumenthal 52% to 36%. Meanwhile Peter Lumaj, a businessman who has run unsuccessfully for statewide office in the past, trailed 51% to 35%.

Blumenthal, a longtime fixture in Connecticut politics, has held the Senate seat since 2011 and previously served as the state’s attorney general for two decades. He bested Republican Linda McMahon in 2010 to win the seat, which had previously been held by former Sen. Chris Dodd.