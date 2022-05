Vincent Mauro Jr. chair of the New Haven Democratic Town Committee Credit: Kimberly Wipfler / New Haven Independent

Inside the convention hall, candidates jostled for last-minute support to win the party’s endorsement. Democratic Town Committee Chair Vincent Mauro Jr. had his two candidates picked. If this were his uncle’s day in charge, or his father’s — heck, even if this were 2010 — he could have given the signal, and all of New Haven’s delegates would have lined up behind him to vote with one voice.

