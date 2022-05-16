A COVID-19 testing site on Albany Avenue in Hartford. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie.com

Connecticut will receive more than $2 million in federal emergency funding to pay for the operation of COVID-19 testing sites during a six-month period last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

The roughly $2.15 million will come from FEMA’s public assistance grant program and will be used to reimburse state funds used to support 17 COVID testing sites between July and December last year. According to a press release, those sites conducted 28,462 tests during the period.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Connecticut with these costs,” Lori Ehrlich, regional FEMA administrator, said. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

According to the press release, Connecticut has received a total of more than $400 million from the federal agency to offset expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.