Medical aid in dying offers what some may call “a good death.” But how will the increased use of it change our relationship with dying? That’s the topic of the latest episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf from Connecticut Public Radio.

Guests include Stephen Jenkinson, a hospice and palliative care consultant who has been present for over 1,500 deaths, and Lynda Bluestein, a woman living with terminal cancer who is an enthusiastic advocate for passing Medical aid in dying legislation in Connecticut.

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

This episode of Audacious originally aired on WNPR and was re-produced as a podcast here.