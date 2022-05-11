HARTFORD, CT – Gov. Ned Lamont signed 23 bills into law on Tuesday in Connecticut.
Use the links below to learn more about each new law and to comment on their passage:
- SB 324, An Act Establishing A Task Force To Study Title 7 Of The General Statutes
- SB 408, An Act Establishing A Small Business Child Care Incentive Program
- SB 10, An Act Concerning Climate Change Mitigation
- SB 93, An Act Concerning The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program
- SB 162, An Act Concerning Fees Charged By Independent Contractors That Process Criminal History Records Checks
- SB 187, An Act Concerning Cottage Food Operations
- SB 217, An Act Establishing A Hate Crimes Investigative Unit Within The Division Of State Police And Requiring Development Of A Reporting System, Best Practices And A Model Investigation Policy For Law Enforcement Units Regarding Hate Crimes
- SB 334, An Act Making The Commercial Driver’s License Knowledge Test Available To Certain Incarcerated Persons
- SB 20, An Act Concerning The Name, Image And Likeness Of Student Athletes
- SB 185, An Act Concerning Counterfeit And Unsafe Lighters
- SB 470, An Act Concerning Certain Voter Registration Information
- SB 176, An Act Concerning Clean Energy Tariff Programs
- SB 6, An Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy And Online Monitoring
- SB 18, An Act Concerning Various Revisions To The Higher Education Statutes
- SB 418, An Act Concerning Wage Theft
- SB 459, An Act Concerning The Correction Advisory Committee, The Use Of Isolated Confinement And Transparency For Conditions Of Incarceration
- SB 94, An Act Concerning Certain Modifications To Gas Pipeline Processes
- SB 198, An Act Concerning The Advisory Board For Persons Who Are Deaf, Hard Of Hearing Or Deafblind
- SB 224, An Act Concerning The Legislative Commissioners’ Recommendations For Minor And Technical Revisions To Statutes Concerning Planning And Development
- SB 4, An Act Concerning The Connecticut Clean Air Act
- HB 5393, An Act Concerning Court Operations And The Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act
- HB 5142, An Act Concerning Extended Producer Responsibility For Certain Gas Cylinders
- HB 5146, An Act Concerning Food Donation
As of May 10, the governor had signed 33 bills passed during the 2022 regular session.