Bullshit.



You don't like the pay, then DON'T run for office, or, unlike Godfrey, get a job outside of being a member of the General Assembly.https://t.co/jL1vzr3g5E #ctpolitics — Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) May 3, 2022

Nine years ago, Bay State legislators wanted to raise the gasoline tax and tie future increases to the Consumer Price Index, thereby obviating the need for lawmakers to go on the record as supporting future increases. The powers-that-be on Beacon Hill could just throw their hands up and say, “There’s nothing we can do about it, folks. Our hands are tied.”

Massachusetts voters responded in a manner that is forbidden in Connecticut. They picked up their pitchforks and organized a petition to repeal the automatic increases via ballot initiative. The repeal passed with 53% of the vote.

Indeed, I have a better idea — floated on these very pages more than two years ago — for how to shape the General Assembly for maximum efficiency and pay legislators what they’re worth: Raise pay dramatically — say to $100,000 per year. But reduce the total number of legislators from the current 187 down to 75 or so, similar to Nebraska’s unique and nonpartisan “Unicameral.”

No outside employment (all those side jobs do is create conflicts of interest) and no more mileage reimbursements for simply driving to work at the Capitol. As I wrote at the time, “If 75 full-time men and women and their army of staffers in Hartford can’t run the legislative branch for a state of 3.5 million people, then we’re screwed.”

* * * * *

The reaction among Connecticut’s political elite to a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court — recently leaked to Politico — overturning the Roe Vs. Wade abortion decision, was predictable in a state that has for decades supported abortion rights.

All the big guns were in high dudgeon, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, members of the General Assembly and constitutional officers such as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong.

This is devastating news.



But remember, in a democracy, no decision is final. Now it’s up to us to build a movement that makes sure women – not politicians or governments – control decisions about their bodies and their health care.https://t.co/7mfnAlRORA — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 3, 2022

Supporters of abortion rights have focused on the horrifying implications of the opinion, if indeed it replaces Roe as the law of the land, while abortion foes have honed in on the appalling nature of the leak itself. Both are outrageous, but I think Connecticut Republicans got this about right.

As the two GOP leaders in the General Assembly, Rep. Vince Candelora and Sen. Kevin Kelly, have said, the ruling is troubling on the national level and its implications are profound, but any ruling on abortion from the highest court in the land will have virtually no impact on Connecticut, where abortion rights are codified in state law. That could be overridden if abortion opponents in Congress try to pass a national ban on the procedure. That would be a heavy lift, even if the Republicans gain control of Congress in the midterm elections this year, because the GOP would need 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.

One thing is certain, however. The midterms will be a sight to behold. With so much at stake in the culture wars, both sides will be highly energized. And if the attempt to stave off a federal ban fails, women can always travel to my old stomping grounds, where officials say they will be welcomed by abortion providers. O Canada, we are lucky to have you as a neighbor.