Dominic Rapini accepts the endorsement for Secretary of the State Credit: Christine Stuart photo / CTNewsJunkie

MASHANTUCKET, CT — Republicans were torn over who they wanted to oversee Connecticut’s elections, Rep. Terrie Wood of Darien, Brock Weber of Wolcott, and Dominic Rapini of Hamden, battled to be Connecticut’s chief election official.

The ballroom erupted in cheers when Rapini succeeded at winning 50.25% of the vote and the endorsement at the end of the first ballot.

Rapini, who was unsuccessful in getting the nomination four years ago for U.S. Senate, has been focused on Connecticut’s election laws since that time. He’s been running since last September and has been vocal about the potential for fraud in Connecticut’s elections.

Wood, who entered the race late, and Weber both received enough support to primary.

“Our opportunity in this election is to switch people who have not traditionally voted Republican to get them under our big tent,” Rapini said.

He said his number one priority is to reach out to the Hispanic community.

“They are Republicans and they don’t know it yet,” Rapini said.

Also, Mary Fay of West Hartford got the unanimous support from the convention for state comptroller. Patrick Rowland, a late entrant in the race, ended up dropping out at the last-minute, sparring the delegates from a roll call vote.