Credit: Christine Stuart file photo

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“FYI after feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning. We’ve done the contact tracing and let people know. It’s a bummer, but I’m sure if I wasn’t fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy traveled last week to the Balkans with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire and Thom Tills, a Republican from North Carolina.