Heublein Tower at Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, Connecticut. Credit: Andy Leclerc / Shutterstock

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years – just 0.35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Connecticut from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Connecticut.

30. Alabama

• Moved from Alabama to Connecticut in 2019: 248

• 0.3% of new residents that moved from another state

• #39 most common destination from Alabama

• Moved from Connecticut to Alabama in 2019: 705

• #29 most common destination from Connecticut

29. Indiana

• Moved from Indiana to Connecticut in 2019: 309

• 0.3% of new residents that moved from another state

• #40 most common destination from Indiana

• Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165

• #16 most common destination from Connecticut

28. Washington, D.C.

• Moved from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut in 2019: 313

• 0.3% of new residents that moved from another state

• #17 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

• Moved from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,298

• #22 most common destination from Connecticut

27. West Virginia

• Moved from West Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 408

• 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #20 (tie) most common destination from West Virginia

• Moved from Connecticut to West Virginia in 2019: 0

• #49 most common destination from Connecticut

26. Arizona

• Moved from Arizona to Connecticut in 2019: 441

• 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #44 most common destination from Arizona

• Moved from Connecticut to Arizona in 2019: 895

• #25 most common destination from Connecticut

25. Oregon

• Moved from Oregon to Connecticut in 2019: 523

• 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

• #32 most common destination from Oregon

• Moved from Connecticut to Oregon in 2019: 377

• #36 most common destination from Connecticut

24. South Dakota

• Moved from South Dakota to Connecticut in 2019: 539

• 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

• #15 most common destination from South Dakota

• Moved from Connecticut to South Dakota in 2019: 0

• #49 most common destination from Connecticut

23. Minnesota

• Moved from Minnesota to Connecticut in 2019: 676

• 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

• #31 most common destination from Minnesota

• Moved from Connecticut to Minnesota in 2019: 386

• #35 most common destination from Connecticut

22. New Hampshire

• Moved from New Hampshire to Connecticut in 2019: 741

• 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

• #12 most common destination from New Hampshire

• Moved from Connecticut to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,701

• #20 most common destination from Connecticut

21. Maine

• Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743

• 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

• #15 most common destination from Maine

• Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092

• #9 most common destination from Connecticut

20. Louisiana

• Moved from Louisiana to Connecticut in 2019: 764

• 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

• #27 most common destination from Louisiana

• Moved from Connecticut to Louisiana in 2019: 109

• #44 (tie) most common destination from Connecticut

19. South Carolina

• Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910

• 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

• #26 most common destination from South Carolina

• Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880

• #12 most common destination from Connecticut

18. Hawaii

• Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912

• 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

• #19 most common destination from Hawaii

• Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414

• #34 most common destination from Connecticut

17. Tennessee

• Moved from Tennessee to Connecticut in 2019: 921

• 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

• #32 most common destination from Tennessee

• Moved from Connecticut to Tennessee in 2019: 740

• #28 most common destination from Connecticut

16. Michigan

• Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091

• 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

• #26 most common destination from Michigan

• Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569

• #21 most common destination from Connecticut

15. Colorado

• Moved from Colorado to Connecticut in 2019: 1,165

• 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

• #39 most common destination from Colorado

• Moved from Connecticut to Colorado in 2019: 942

• #24 most common destination from Connecticut

14. Georgia

• Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266

• 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

• #32 most common destination from Georgia

• Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927

• #11 most common destination from Connecticut

13. Ohio

• Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369

• 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #27 most common destination from Ohio

• Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076

• #10 most common destination from Connecticut

12. Illinois

• Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389

• 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #32 most common destination from Illinois

• Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783

• #19 most common destination from Connecticut

11. Maryland

• Moved from Maryland to Connecticut in 2019: 1,720

• 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

• #22 most common destination from Maryland

• Moved from Connecticut to Maryland in 2019: 1,885

• #18 most common destination from Connecticut

10. Virginia

• Moved from Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,764

• 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

• #31 most common destination from Virginia

• Moved from Connecticut to Virginia in 2019: 2,838

• #13 most common destination from Connecticut

9. Texas

• Moved from Texas to Connecticut in 2019: 2,141

• 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

• #39 most common destination from Texas

• Moved from Connecticut to Texas in 2019: 2,085

• #17 most common destination from Connecticut

8. North Carolina

• Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640

• 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

• #24 most common destination from North Carolina

• Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840

• #4 most common destination from Connecticut

7. Pennsylvania

• Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711

• 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

• #20 most common destination from Pennsylvania

• Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853

• #5 most common destination from Connecticut

6. Rhode Island

– Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Rhode Island

– Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561

— #15 most common destination from Connecticut

5. California

• Moved from California to Connecticut in 2019: 4,049

• 4.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #35 most common destination from California

• Moved from Connecticut to California in 2019: 4,067

• #6 most common destination from Connecticut

4. New Jersey

• Moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in 2019: 5,297

• 5.9% of new residents that moved from another state

• #13 most common destination from New Jersey

• Moved from Connecticut to New Jersey in 2019: 3,484

• #7 most common destination from Connecticut

3. Florida

• Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501

• 8.3% of new residents that moved from another state

• #20 most common destination from Florida

• Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227

• #2 most common destination from Connecticut

2. Massachusetts

• Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020

• 14.5% of new residents that moved from another state

• #5 most common destination from Massachusetts

• Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690

• #3 most common destination from Connecticut

1. New York

• Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606

• 30.7% of new residents that moved from another state

• #5 most common destination from New York

• Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040

• #1 most common destination from Connecticut