Attorney General William Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont at CVS in West Hartford Credit: Ronni Newton / We-Ha.com

Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms and quarantining at home.

Tong, according to staff, is both vaccinated and boosted.

Tong is just the latest of the constitutional officers to test positive. He follows state Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Lamont announced his positive test last week, followed by Bysiewicz and Wooden earlier this week.