Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz getting her flu shot a few years ago Credit: Christine Stuart file photo

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during a routine rapid test over the weekend, her chief staff said in a Monday morning statement. Bysiewicz’s results follow Gov. Ned Lamont, who tested positive late last week.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Bysiewicz wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the vaccine and booster shot, I’m asymptomatic and feel well. Throughout the coming week, I will follow CDC guidance and isolate by working from home.”

As of Monday morning, Bysiewicz was awaiting results of a follow-up PCR test and her office was informing the lieutenant governor’s close contacts of possible exposure, Adam Joseph, her chief of staff, said.

“She is feeling well. Per CDC guidance, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week,” Joseph said. “Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.”

Bysiewicz filled in for Lamont during a paraeducator appreciation event on Thursday when the governor canceled his public appearances and later announced his own positive test results. During a remote event Friday, Lamont told reporters he had developed some mild symptoms.

“Today my voice is a little edgy and I’m going to take a good long weekend here and relax and I think I’ll be fine early next week,” Lamont said, later adding that he would consider COVID treatments.

The governor said his usual testing routine included both PCR and rapid tests more than once a week. However, Lamont said he had been testing every day since attending a UConn women’s basketball game in Minneapolis last week.

The positive test results of both the governor and lieutenant governor come as Connecticut’s COVID-19 metrics continue to climb after a period of decline. As of Friday afternoon the state Public Health Department was reporting that 117 people were hospitalized with the virus in Connecticut and the test positivity rate had risen to 5.27%.