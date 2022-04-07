Elected in 2018, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden won’t be seeking re-election, according to a statement.

The former Hartford City Council President said he’s sacrificed countless hours in public service “missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners.”

He said with one of his sons going into college and another right behind he decided not to seek re-election.

“Like other working families, mine too faces the day-to-day pressures of family life,” Wooden said. “Things like juggling financial resources to pay for college or making the time needed to teach children life’s most important lessons aren’t always easy in public life. As the proud father of you two young Black boys, I know that, today, the best thing I can do is put my own ambitions aside and put them first.”

Wooden said during his time as treasurer the state divested from civilian gun manufacturers, restructured the teachers’ pension fund to ensure long-term sustainability, secured major credit rating upgrades for the first time in over two decades, paid down our pension fund liabilities on an accelerated basis, saved taxpayers millions of dollars through bond refundings and passed the first in the nation Baby Bonds program to lift children out of poverty.

“Treasurer Wooden has been a great partner to my administration in helping get Connecticut’s fiscal house in order, stabilizing our financial future, borrowing in a responsible manner that reduces spending, and making consistent payments to decrease our state’s long-term fiscal obligations,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Together, we’ve helped bring a financial turnaround in Connecticut that has resulted in multiple credit rating agency upgrades. I appreciate his partnership in righting our fiscal ship, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in their next endeavors.”

Wooden is the third Democratic constitutional officer to announce he won’t seek re-election this year. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and state Comptroller Kevin Lembo also decided not to seek re-election.