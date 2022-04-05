Sen. Gary Winfield (Christine Stuart Photo)

The New Haven home of Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, was struck by gunfire Monday, according to a social media post made by Winfield. “We are ok,” Winfield said in the post.

“A couple of bullet holes in the house but we are fine. I really appreciate all the concern. The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low.”

Winfield and his wife have young twins who were home at the time of the incident. He is the co-chair of the Judiciary Committee which deals with criminal justice laws and is known for his ability to get controversial legislation passed. It is unclear if he was targeted as a legislator or if the shots fired were a random act of violence. Winfield said on Facebook that New Haven police are investigating and there was damage to his home.

New Haven police did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday.