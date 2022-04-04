Rep. Sean Scanlon in a screenshot from a campaign video

Guilford Democrat Rep. Sean Scanlon made his bid for state comptroller official Monday morning, making the announcement with a short video posted to his social media accounts.

Scanlon had previously launched a general exploratory campaign for statewide office. On Monday, he narrowed his focus to state comptroller, one of two open constitutional officer positions on the ballot this year.

As an elected administrator, the state comptroller oversees Connecticut’s finances, as well as the health care and retirement benefits of state employees. Scanlon emphasized his focus on health care in a short campaign video situated inside a pharmacy.

“It was at a pharmacy just like this that I first learned our health care system was broken,” Scanlon said. “Growing up, my mom rarely had insurance. She was a single parent and ran a small business. I remember her putting off doctor’s visits, struggling to afford even basic things like prescriptions.”

The comptroller position became an open seat late last year, when former Comptroller Kevin Lembo resigned for health reasons. Natalie Braswell, a former assistant comptroller appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont to serve the remainder of Lembo’s term, is not running for the position this fall.

The comptroller race is shaping up to be the less contentious of the two open constitutional officer positions. Scanlon appears to be the only Democrat seeking the nomination and West Hartford Republican Mary Fay, a former congressional candidate, is seeking her party’s nomination.

The race for secretary of the state is comparatively crowded. Denise Merrill, the current secretary of the state, announced last June she would not run again and a handful of candidates on both sides of the aisle have begun raising money in pursuit of the nomination.

Democrats Maritza Bond, New Haven health director, Rep. Hilda Santiago of Meriden, and Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk are running for the position. Meanwhile, New Haven Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr., Rep. Josh Elliot of Hamden, and Sen. Matt Lesser of Middletown have been fundraising as exploratory candidates.

The Democratic candidates made their pitches for the job during a New Haven forum on Saturday.

Republicans also expect competition for the party nomination. Dominic Rapini of Branford, Brock Weber of New Britain, and Rep. Terrie Wood of Darien are campaigning for secretary of the state.

Both parties will host nominating conventions in just over one month on May 6 and 7.