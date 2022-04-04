Rep. Laura Devlin Credit: Christine Stuart file photo

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski will name Fairfield Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate at a press conference in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

The announcement was made Monday night at the Republican Town Committee and was followed by press releases congratulating Devlin.

“Laura is a fierce advocate for working- and middle-class families,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said. “She is incredibly hardworking, intelligent, and passionate about public service and making Connecticut a better and stronger place for all.”

Devlin was a fierce opponent of tolls, as the ranking Republican on the Transportation Committee. She’s currently serving her fourth term in the House of Representatives.

“Across our state, Laura is known for her years of work fighting for a stronger economy and transportation system without taking more out of taxpayers’ wallets with new taxes or tolls. Families in Laura’s home district know her for her commitment to education, good government, and protecting our environment,” Kelly said.

In Connecticut, lieutenant governor candidates run separately from gubernatorial candidates until after the party primaries in August. However, no other Republicans have announced their intention to run for lieutenant governor at this point.

This will be Stefanowski’s second run for governor and the first time he’s choosing to go through the convention process. Stefanowski won the Republican primary back in 2018 by petitioning his way onto the ballot.

That year, former Sen. Joe Markley was his running mate.

Stefanowski is seeking a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont.