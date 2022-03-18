Here below are the bills up for discussion today. Follow the links to register by email and vote your support or opposition, and comment on legislation using your Facebook login.

Insurance Committee public hearing, 9 a.m.

• SB 411: An Act Concerning Medical Debt On Credit Scores

• SB 412: An Act Prohibiting Hospitals From Charging Facility Fees For Telehealth Services

• SB 413: An Act Concerning Common Interest Ownership Communities

• HB 5409: An Act Concerning Financial Planners And The Connecticut Unfair Insurance Practices Act

• HB 5411: An Act Concerning Travel Insurance

• HB 5450: An Act Concerning Telehealth

Appropriations Committee public hearing, 10 a.m.

• SB 36: An Act Concerning Funding For The Farm Viability Grant Program

• SB 37: An Act Concerning Funding For An Expansion Of Home And Community Based Services For Persons Who Are Elderly Or Have Alzheimer’s Disease

• SB 38: An Act Concerning Funding For Housatonic River Clean Up

• SB 107: An Act Concerning The Teachers’ Retirement System Health Insurance Subsidy

• HB 5002: An Act Expanding Grants In Lieu Of Taxes Payments To Include Manufacturing Machinery And Equipment Exempt From Property Tax

• HB 5003: An Act Concerning The Unemployment Trust Fund

• HB 5004: An Act Concerning Funding For Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Intervention Services For School Students

• HB 5005: An Act Concerning Funding For The Victim Compensation Program

• HB 5073: An Act Increasing Legislator Salary

• HB 5080: An Act Concerning Funding For Dredging In Old Lyme

• SB 396: An Act Concerning Revisions To The Teachers’ Retirement System Statutes

• SB 405: An Act Concerning The Teachers’ Retirement Board And Valuations Of The Teachers’ Retirement System

• HB 5431: An Act Concerning Funding Received By The State Under The Federal American Rescue Plan Act

• HB 5433: An Act Establishing A Council On Mental And Behavioral Health Program Oversight

• SB 34: An Act Concerning Funding For The Covered Connecticut Program

• SB 111: An Act Concerning Funding For Child Care Programs

Environment Committee public hearing, 10 a.m.

• SB 236: An Act Concerning The Use Of Back Up Diesel Generators For Purposes Of Peak Shaving

• HB 5291: An Act Authorizing Bonding For Bikeways, Greenways And Recreational Trails

• SB 239: An Act Prohibiting The Use Of Certain Rodenticides For The Protection Of Hawks, Raptors And Other Wildlife

• HB 5140: An Act Concerning The Hand Harvesting Of Horseshoe Crabs In The State

• SB 238: An Act Concerning Revisions To Certain Environment Related Statutes

• SB 243: An Act Concerning Climate Smart Agricultural Practices

• SB 117: An Act Concerning Tree Removal On Properties Under The Control Of The Department Of Energy And Environmental Protection

• HB 5298: An Act Concerning Waste To Energy Facilities

Judiciary Committee public hearing, 10 a.m.

• SB 361: An Act Concerning Probate Court Operations

• SB 366: An Act Concerning Civil Penalties For Failure To Comply With Prevailing Wage Laws

• SB 424: An Act Concerning Real Estate And The Probate Courts

• SB 426: An Act Concerning False Claims And Other Prohibited Acts

• SB 434: An Act Concerning Court Processes Associated With The Announcement Of A Verdict In A Criminal Proceeding

• SB 435: An Act Concerning The Permissible Recording Of A Private Telephone Conversation

• HB 5350: An Act Requiring Public Institutions Of Higher Education To Establish A Policy Protecting Freedom Of Expression On Campus

• HB 5393: An Act Concerning Court Operations

• HB 5394: An Act Concerning The Discontinuance And Replacement Of The London Interbank Offered Rate

• HB 5413: An Act Prohibiting A Party To A Civil Action From Attempting To Recoup The Costs Of Court Imposed Service Fees From An Opposing Party

• HB 5462: An Act Concerning The Removal Of Restrictive Covenants In Instruments Affecting Title To Real Property

• HB 5463: An Act Concerning The Authority Of The Office Of The Attorney General To Bring An Action Against A Seller Who Engages In Price Gouging During A Disaster Or Emergency

• HB 5464: An Act Concerning The Value Of The Homestead Exemption

Planning and Development Committee public hearing, 10 a.m.

• SB 128: An Act Concerning Foreclosure, Assignment And Other Enforcement Actions For Unpaid Sewer Assessments And Other Fees And Charges

• SB 322: An Act Concerning An Amendment To The Charter Of The Metropolitan District Commission

• SB 323: An Act Establishing A Municipal Tree Removal Account

• SB 324: An Act Establishing A Working Group To Study Title Seven Of The General Statutes

• SB 327: An Act Establishing A Working Group To Study The Implementation Of Federal Title Ix Protections For All Municipal Recreation Areas And School Sports Facilities

• HB 5167: An Act Authorizing A Delay In Property Revaluations

• HB 5172: An Act Concerning Reemployment And The Municipal Employees’ Retirement System

• HB 5269: An Act Concerning Remote Meetings Under The Freedom Of Information Act

• HB 5359: An Act Requiring A Study Of The Feasibility Of Permitting The Online Advertisement Of Legal Notices By Municipalities

• HB 5362: An Act Requiring Public Comment Periods At Public Agency Meetings

• HB 5423: An Act Establishing A Pilot Program To Collect Data Related To Fire And Rescue Service Delivery In The State

Government Administration and Elections Committee public hearing, 11 a.m.

• SB 431 An Act Concerning Referenda, Independent Expenditures and

Certain Other Political Spending

• SB 432 An Act Concerning a Technical Revision Related to Campaign

Finance

• SB 436 An Act Concerning Data Governance Among Executive Branch

Agencies

• SB 439 An Act Concerning Human Resource Administration and the

State Personnel Act

• HB 5451 An Act Concerning Revisions to Statutes Concerning the

Comptroller

• HB 5452 An Act Establishing a Task Force Concerning the Accessibility

of State Agency Internet Web Sites

• HB 5453 An Act Requiring the Online Posting of Certain State

Contracts

• HB 5454 An Act Concerning the Department of Administrative Services

and Criminal Background Checks

• HB 5455 An Act Concerning Campaign Consultants and Disclosure

• HB 5456 An Act Authorizing the Purchase of the Capitol District Energy

Center Cogeneration Associates Energy Production Plant

• HB 5457 An Act Concerning Municipal Campaign Finance Filings

• HB 5458 An Act Concerning Revisions to the Freedom of Information

Act Recommended by the Freedom of Information Commission

• HB 5459 An Act Requiring the Online Posting of Meeting Notices of

State Public Agencies

• HB 5460 An Act Concerning Notification of Unclaimed Property

• HB 5461 An Act Establishing a Task Force to Study Ballot Placement of

Referendum Questions

Public Health Committee public hearing, 12:30 p.m.

• SB 213 An Act Allowing Medical Assistants to Administer

Vaccines

• HB 5190 An Act Concerning Testing for Human

Immunodeficiency Virus

• HB 5275 An Act Prohibiting Certain Health Carriers from

Requiring Step Therapy for Prescription Drugs Used to Treat Mental or

Behavioral Health Conditions

• HB 5278 An Act Prohibiting an Unauthorized Intimate

Examination on a Patient who is Under Deep Sedation or Anesthesia or

Unconscious

• HB 5396 An Act Increasing Access to Mental Health Medication

• HB 5419 An Act Concerning the Department of Mental Health

and Addiction Services’ Recommendations Regarding Regional Behavioral

Health Action Organizations