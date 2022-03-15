Cannabis advocates handed out joints at the State Capitol Tuesday in protest of a bill that would ban large marijuana gifting events like the one they held on the Capitol lawn.

“To peacefully assemble and voice our concerns and show our support publicly. And to also do this at the Capitol and say we’re here. We’re right out front. You want to talk to us, please come outside, whether you want to smoke with us or not, that’s at your own discretion, said Duncan Markovich, of Branford.

He says the proposed bill would recriminalize the drug.

