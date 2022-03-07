Jayme Stevenson speaks to a crowd on July 31, 2018. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

She’s represented Darien and the region for more than a decade, but now Jayme Stevenson wants to go to Washington D.C. The former Darien First Selectwoman announced she’s running for the 4th Congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Stevenson said the pandemic has awakened people. She said families and businesses are hurting and she thinks she has the skills to help.

“The world is a very different place today,” Stevenson said.

The mother of five and the grandmother of two says she has a hard time seeing what Himes has done for the district.

Himes was elected in 2008 during former President Barack Obama’s first term.

The Fourth District covers most of Fairfield County and some of New Haven County. Republicans haven’t held a Congressional seat in Connecticut since Himes defeated Chris Shays in 2008.

“It sounds futile that one person can’t make a difference, but the right person at the right time with the right motivation, who can build relationships and work across the aisle,” Stevenson said.

But in order to win, Stevenson will need to win at least some support in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold.

Stevenson said does quiet work that she doesn’t advertise for a few organizations in Bridgeport.

She said she’s built a career on outreach and relationships that she will use to get elected.

For the first time ever the Republican National Committee has opened up an office in Connecticut in the hopes of turning the state red or at least purple, in the mid-term elections.

Last week, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel traveled to New Britain to open the office. It’s one of 20 the RNC is opening across the country.

The location of the office is in the 5th Congressional District where Republicans are running George Logan against U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes.

“People are going to say, ‘Why are you in New Britain?’ ‘’ McDaniel asked a crowd last week. “Why is the RNC here? You know why? We can win. … We’re going to take back your governorship as well.’’

Stevenson said the 4th Congressional District is just as winnable.

“I have a hard time seeing what he has done for the district,” Stevenson said. “Jim is a very nice man with a moderate persona here in the district that’s very different when he goes to Washington.”

Several weeks ago, Dr. Michael Goldstein, a political newcomer from Greenwich who is both a doctor and a lawyer, announced he was seeking the GOP nomination to run against Himes in the 4th district.