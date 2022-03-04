Vaccine card (JJ Gouin via Shutterstock) Credit: JJ Gouin / Shutterstock

The Judiciary Committee is proposing a bill that would make it a misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail for forging a COVID-19 vaccination card.

The bill would make altering or forging a COVID-19 card or an electronic record of COVID-19 vaccination on par with the state’s forgery law, said Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, while expressing support for the bill.

“This would seem to be a common-sense addition to our criminal laws,” Looney said.

“The law is saying, don’t do this, there is a criminal penalty,” Judiciary Committee Co-Chair Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, said.

Looney was the only person to speak on the proposed law during a lengthy public hearing on several issues before the Judiciary Committee Friday.

According to the state Department of Public Health website, those who are not vaccinated should not buy fake vaccine cards, make their own vaccine cards or fill-in blank vaccination cares with false information.

“By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, or businesses, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19,” the DPH said.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal such as from the DPH or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a crime and might be punishable by federal law, the DPH said.

The website gives instructions on how to report suspicious activities involving COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The agency has not investigated any cases of forged vaccine cards, said Christopher Boyle, spokesman for the DPH.