Windsor Democrat Maryam Khan won a three-way special election Tuesday to replace former Rep. Brandon McGee, who resigned in January to join Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign as political director.

Acccording to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State’s Office, Khan, a Muslim woman, won nearly 75% of the vote in the district, which includes parts of Hartford and Windsor. She easily beat out Republican Charles Jackson and petitioning candidate Lawrence Jaggon.

“A landslide! Alhumdulillah – all praise is due to God first & my team next,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

All told, 946 voters came out for the chilly special election, putting voter turnout at 6.63%, according to the unofficial results.

Tuesday’s special election is the second in as many weeks. On Monday, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill issued the oath of office to Republican Bill Pizzuto, who last week won a special election in Middlebury and Waterbury to replace former Rep. Tony D’Amelio, R-Waterbury, who resigned to focus on family and his restaurant business. Pizzuto won around 74% of the vote, defeating Democrat John Egan.

“I look forward to working together to move Connecticut forward from the pandemic and into a much brighter future,” Pizzuto said in a Monday press release.