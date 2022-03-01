Ever wonder if the bill you introduced is resonating with the public? Now there’s a way to gauge public opinion of every piece of legislation that was introduced this session: the CTNewsJunkie bills page.

Everyday we upload the latest legislation into the database. You can use either Twitter or Facebook to tell the state whether you support or oppose a specific piece of legislation.

Here’s a few bills that are currently trending:

Click above to vote on HB 5045: AN ACT REDUCING LEAD POISONING

Click above to vote on HB 5116: AN ACT REQUIRING THE CREATION OF UTILITY COMPANY TREE-PLANTING FUNDS

Click above to vote on HB 5134: AN ACT CONCERNING FAMILY PLANNING INITIATIVES

That’s for state legislation.

CTNewsJunkie has also partnered with Trackbill, a database of all legislation moving in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and in Congress.

You can search by state, all states and Congress, by bill number or keyword. You can print bills, share them by email or on social media. It’s a huge database that should provide you with a lot of different policy concepts in play around the country.

Let lawmakers know what you think in the amount of time it takes to type out that Tweet or Facebook post.