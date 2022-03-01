The cost of prescription drugs is increasing, and Gov. Ned Lamont and some lawmakers are renewing their push to lower the cost by telling companies how much they can charge.

“A survey in 2018 found that 20 percent of people of Connecticut residents were either cutting pills or skipping prescriptions because they couldn’t afford it,” Ellen Andrews, executive director of the Connecticut Health Policy Project said.

Andrews said that ends up costing all of us because these people end up in the hospital.

“I think it’s a very generous profit they’ll be able to make that should not affect their innovation budgets. That should not affect their ability to come up with new drugs,” she said.

