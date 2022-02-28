Training from 2021

Residents of Connecticut will have another opportunity to complete a free, two-day Zoom training program in March aimed to teach people of color the fundamentals in running for state office.

Last year’s conference, which was also hosted by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, or CCM, along with the Campaign School at Yale University, brought over 100 Connecticut residents and focused on providing skills to run for local public office or serve on a local board or commission.

This year’s conference – titled “Representation Matters: Are You Ready To Run For State Office?” – will take place via Zoom on Saturday, March 12 and Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and will focus on the necessary skills of running for state office.

“One of the founding principles of this nation is the ideal of a representative government, and it is a goal America is still striving for,” CCM CEO Joe DeLong said. “Increasing racial diversity and input [on] in the State House of Representatives and State Senate, as well as on a wide range of appointed state boards and commissions will broaden perspectives and ensure greater engagement in the state’s civic life. This effort will help foster a more equitable future.”

The first day of the conference will be led by the Campaign School at Yale University, and will cover setting up a campaign, fundraising, communication strategies and other skills. Day two will feature elected and appointed state leaders who have been invited to speak, and will include topics such as civic engagement, lessons learned from current politicians, and state government and finance 101.

Co-sponsors of the training also include: Connecticut Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity, the Parent Leadership Training Institute, and the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency. CCM and Hartford Votes-Vota Coalition are cooperating to promote Representation Matters in the Hartford area.