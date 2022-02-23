Connecticut residents who meet certain income guidelines are now able to apply for discounted high-speed Internet services through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

ACP is a $14.2 billion federal program through which those eligible can receive a discount of up to $30 per month for high-speed Internet as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.

To qualify for the ACP, residents must:

• Have household income of less than $25,760 for a single-family household or $43,540 for a couple (at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.)

• Qualify for the Lifeline program or Medicaid, receive SNAP or WIC benefits, Federal Public Housing Assistance or Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits.

AARP Connecticut will host a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. to discuss details about the Affordable Connectivity Program with Eduard Bartholme, Associate Bureau Chief of Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau with the Federal Communications Commission, and Burt Cohen from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. Listen Live by calling 833-946-1529 or on Facebook.com/AARPCT, or at vekeo.com/AARPConnecticut.

