Disturbing video shared by the family’s attorney raises new questions about how a 19-year-old man died while in custody at Suffield’s Walker Correctional facility.

The man’s mother said a call for medical help took too long and the man passed away.

“The hardest part for me is I may never find out what really happened in that cell, but I know they are responsible for the urgency, because if they had hurried up, Jamari would be alive today,” Melisia Taylor says.

Taylor, who is a nurse, believes that if they had responded sooner they might have been able to get enough oxygen to his brain and he might be alive today. The autopsy shows brain swelling due to the lack of oxygen.

