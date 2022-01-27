Cannabis buds (CTNewsJunkie / photo)

Beginning next month the Department of Consumer Protection will begin accepting applications for certain adult-use cannabis licenses.

The start date for the applications depends on what type of license a person is seeking.

Disproportionately impacted cultivators who want to grow cannabis or those who want to open retail locations can start applying on Feb. 3. However, those seeking to package the product will have to wait until March 17 and those who want to transport it will have until March 24 to fill out an application.

An equal number of licenses will be available to social equity and general applicants. For example, six retail licenses will go out to social equity applicants and six will go to individuals or companies that don’t fall under that category.

There will be only two micro-cultivator licenses for the general population and two for social equity applicants.

A micro-cultivator is licensed to grow cannabis plants in an establishment that’s between 2,000 and 10,000 square feet. They can expand up to 25,000 square feet after they get the license.

“The initial number of available licenses is not a cap, but a starting point for opening the adult-use cannabis market in an effective, measured and thoughtful way,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said. “We know people are anxious to apply and see this market open, and we are hopeful that making this information available will help applicants as they begin to prepare for the lottery process.”

The application rounds for the eight license types that will be selected through the lottery process will open on a staggered basis. The application period for the first round of lotteries will remain open for 90 days.

Applications for social equity cultivator licenses located in Disproportionately Impacted Areas will have a one-time 90-day application period beginning February 3, 2022, and ending May 4, 2022.

Once the social equity applicants are selected through the lottery process and approved by the council, DCP will conduct the general lottery. All social equity approved applicants and those selected in the general lottery will be eligible to apply for a provisional license. More information about the lottery process is available at ct.gov/cannabis.

“We encourage applicants to be thorough, and complete their applications carefully and thoughtfully,” DCP Drug Control Director Rod Marriott said. “Applications for most license types will be entered into a lottery. There is no advantage for applicants who submit their lottery applications first. Applicants should prioritize submitting the best application they can.”