Credit: Doug Hardy composite / CTNewsJunkie / Shutterstock

Connecticut has among the nation’s biggest wealth gaps, according to a new analysis by the financial website WalletHub that compared various racial groups in states across the country.

The analysis noted that in the United States “there is racial inequality in many areas, including our wealth.” The site noted that current trends show that a wide financial gulf continues to divide racial groups in the U.S., with Hispanic and black Americans still at the bottom of the economic ladder. The site pointed out that non-Hispanic white Americans have a median household wealth of $139,300, compared to $12,780 for black households and $19,990 for Hispanic households.

