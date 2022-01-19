Beginning this Saturday visitors to nursing homes in Connecticut must show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Wednesday that requires vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours.

“We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 include those who live in nursing homes, which is why we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Lamont said. “This is one more precaution we can implement at these facilities to keep them safe.”

Over the past few weeks there have been 829 positive cases and 13 deaths associated with COVID-19.

To help with visitation, the Connecticut Department of Public Health plans on distributing 50,000 rapid antigen tests to all nursing homes. These will be used exclusively to facilitate safe visitation. Distribution will begin on Friday, January 21.

Nursing homes are required under the order to deny entrance to any visitor that tests positive or refuses to take a test. However, a nursing home is not allowed to stop visitors who are willing to take a test but can’t because the facility is unable to provide one.