Join the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters on Jan. 25 and 27, 12-2:30 p.m., for the 2022 Environmental Summit.

Every year, CTLCV Education Fund gathers lawmakers, advocates, experts, and the public for briefings on the most urgent environmental priorities in our state.

CTLCV is thrilled to welcome panelists and presenters to discuss youth climate priorities, environmental justice, transportation, and so much more during this two-day event.

Leadership from the legislature’s environment committee and experts on climate, clean energy, and conservation will be among our line-up of esteemed speakers and panelists.

Register today to reserve your spot for this virtual event! Visit the CTLCV’s website for more information or to register: www.conservationeducation.org/summit.html.