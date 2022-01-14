Corgarashu via Shutterstock

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., BBB Attorneys, is offering pro bono help for those who cannot afford legal representation.

Attorney Peter Bowman said it’s a way they can honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The entire law firm is volunteering and you can sign up for a free virtual appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Almost half the appointments are already gone.

This service is open to anyone in the state of Connecticut with legal questions or challenges.

“No strings attached, no questions asked,” Bowman said. The day of free legal advice is open to anyone who needs it.

He said they expect to hear from people who do not have the financial means to hire an attorney. He said it would be too hard for them to weed through any income guidelines.

Lawyers and paralegals will provide one hour of time to address any legal issue. This may include family and divorce assistance, personal injury questions, landlord-tenant issues, real estate questions, reviewing contracts, small business questions, advice for people filing or defending small claims cases, etc.

“We view this also as an opportunity to open the doors to the justice system,” Bowman said.

People are being asked to pre-register at BBBAttorneys.com