Some Connecticut teachers will be wearing black and some will be wearing red tomorrow. But both groups agree the best place for kids is in a classroom at school.

“We don’t want to return to full remote anywhere for a long term approach. That’s damaging to not just students, but it’s damaging to the adults as well,” said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association.

Dias says that means more at-home tests, masks and the ability to go remote.

“It is for short term opportunities to provide either relief or continued instruction when there’s a reduction in staff and I think we recognize that long term remote is nobody’s first choice,” Dias says.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut